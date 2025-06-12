SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tidal Floods Cause Major Traffic Jam on Central Java Highway

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Demak, MINA – Severe tidal flooding on the Semarang–Demak stretch of Java’s northern coastal highway (Pantura) caused a traffic jam over 10 kilometers long on Thursday.

Floodwaters reaching 50 cm deep submerged parts of Sayung District, trapping several large trucks and prompting lengthy evacuations. Despite traffic control measures, congestion remained heavy, with vehicles moving at a crawl.

“This trip normally takes 30 minutes, but today it took four hours,” said Azmi, a commuter from Kudus.

Local truck drivers reported lost time and increased fuel costs. Police attributed the congestion to both the flooding and the effort to remove stranded vehicles.

Also Read: AWG Photo Exhibition in Jakarta Highlights Palestinian Resilience

Authorities are working to stabilize traffic on this critical transport corridor.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Reaffirms Strong Commitment to Palestinian Statehood Through Diplomacy

