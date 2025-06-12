Tidal Floods Cause Major Traffic Jam on Central Java Highway

Demak, MINA – Severe tidal flooding on the Semarang–Demak stretch of Java’s northern coastal highway (Pantura) caused a traffic jam over 10 kilometers long on Thursday.

Floodwaters reaching 50 cm deep submerged parts of Sayung District, trapping several large trucks and prompting lengthy evacuations. Despite traffic control measures, congestion remained heavy, with vehicles moving at a crawl.

“This trip normally takes 30 minutes, but today it took four hours,” said Azmi, a commuter from Kudus.

Local truck drivers reported lost time and increased fuel costs. Police attributed the congestion to both the flooding and the effort to remove stranded vehicles.

Authorities are working to stabilize traffic on this critical transport corridor.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

