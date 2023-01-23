Through the book “Membaca Protocol of Zion”, Imam Yakhsyallah Hopes that Muslims Aware the Dangers of Zionist Designs

Serang, MINA – The Humanitarian Institute Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held a book review event “Membaca Protocol of Zion Blueprint Zionis untuk Menguasai Dunia” by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur in the Tabligh Akbar Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Jabodetabek Region, Banten, NTB, Sunday at Masjid Raya Al-Bantani, Serang, Banten.

In his remarks, Imam Yakhsyallah said that by reading the book it was hoped that Muslims would be aware of the dangers of Zionist protocols or designs that wanted to rule the world.

“So we are already on the edge of the Jewish people, but we are not aware of it. Well, everything that was designed by the Jews is examined here (the book),” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

Apart from being aware, Imaam Yakhsyallah also hopes that Muslims can fight against this Zionist plan, the methods of which have been mentioned in his book.

“With this book we can counter these Zionist designs,” said Imam.

Meanwhile, Antara’s senior journalist, Asep Fathurrahman, in his review, appreciated the book by Imaam Yakhsyallah which has been equipped with arguments from the Al-Quran and Sunnah.

“Imaam is a scholar so he is equipped with the arguments of the Quran, Jewish characters and so on,” he explained.

Fathurrahman also hopes that the contents of the book can be realized as a roadmap for Muslims in fighting the Zionist plans to dominate the world.

The Zionist plan to rule the world consists of 24 protocols that have been launched since 1905 and most of them have been realized, such as controlling the media, the world economy, and dividing Muslims.

“Yes, now there are only goals left, including occupying Palestine,” said Fathurrahman.

The book by Imam is the author’s reading of the book “PROTOCOL OF ZION BLUEPRINT ZIONIS TO CONTROL THE WORLD” by Sergei A. Nilus which was written in Russian and then translated into English by Victor E. Marsden, and translated into Indonesian by Indriani Grantika.

Since its first appearance among the public in 1919, this book has been translated into various languages ​​and the English edition alone has sold more than one million copies. This extraordinary document now has a much greater interest than ever before.

Although this book attracted a lot of readers, it also caused a lot of controversy Some people think this book contains lies and some think the truth. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)