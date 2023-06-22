Three Resistance Fighters Killed by Israeli Drones

Jenin, MINA – The Palestinian Civil Defense announced that three Palestinian youths died after the car they were traveling in was bombed near the Al-Jalama checkpoint, northeast of Jenin, in the northern West Bank on Wednesday evening.

A brief statement quoted by Quds Press said civil defense crews were able to reach the area and extinguish the fire in the vehicle, which contained three charred bodies. However, the occupying forces prevented its crew from moving until recently.

He added that the occupying forces also prevented ambulances from reaching the area, and closed the Jenin-Nazareth Road.

The Israeli occupation army announced the killing of Palestinian resistance fighters by bombing from drones in Jenin.

The spokesperson for the occupation army said in a statement that a military aircraft targeted a vehicle belonging to Palestinian gunmen who had opened fire on an army checkpoint near Jenin.

It added that occupying forces from the Shin Bet noticed a “suspicious” car in which a resistance cell was driving, after carrying out a shooting attack near the Jalameh area.

In contrast, Hebrew Channel 12 reported it was the first assassination operation carried out in the West Bank by air since 2005. Hebrew Channel 14, meanwhile, said that Hermes 450 aircraft carried out the killing in Jenin.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded to the aerial killings, saying, “We will take an offensive and deterrence approach to (resistance) terrorism, and will use all available means and will impose severe penalties on those who target us.”

Gallant acknowledged that the group he targeted were those who were invading towards Israeli territory, and had previously carried out several shooting operations. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)