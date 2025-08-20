Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Tuesday that three adults died within the past 24 hours due to hunger and malnutrition caused by the ongoing Israeli blockade.

According to the ministry, the total number of victims of Israel’s systematic starvation policy has now reached 266, including 112 children. The announcement comes amid urgent warnings of the near-total collapse of the health sector and a worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave.

United Nations officials confirmed that Israeli authorities continue to block sufficient food supplies from entering Gaza, increasing the risk of mass starvation.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stressed the need for humanitarian workers to have unhindered access to deliver food “on a wide and sustained scale, through all available crossings and routes, to prevent further deaths from starvation.”

Also Read: Israel Army Kill 360 UNRWA Workers in Gaza: Lazzarini

He also voiced concern over Israel’s plan to expand military operations in Gaza City, warning that such actions would force the displacement of thousands of civilians into already overcrowded southern areas. Displacement zones in Khan Yunis, he noted, lack basic infrastructure and services, including food, clean water, and medical care.

Similarly, the UN Human Rights Office accused Israel of deliberately preventing adequate food supplies from reaching Gaza’s population. Spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said Israel has allowed only minimal aid to enter in recent weeks “far below the minimum required to prevent widespread hunger.”

He emphasized that the famine threat in Gaza is “a direct result of the Israeli government policy of obstructing humanitarian assistance.”

Backed by the United States, Israel has waged a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, marked by mass killings, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement. The assault has defied international appeals and rulings by the International Court of Justice demanding its halt.

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Targets Israeli Vehicles as Egypt Denies Disarmament Claims

To date, the war has killed 62,004 Palestinians, wounded 156,230, left over 9,000 missing, displaced hundreds of thousands, and caused famine that has already claimed 263 lives, including 112 children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas: Israel’s E1 Settlement Plan Is a War Crime of Forced Displacement