Three Levels of Disasters in The Quran

By: Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Imamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur conveyed his tausiyah to all volunteers and residents affected by the earthquake in Kp. Babakan, Sarampad Village, Cugenang District, Cianjur, that disaster in the Qur’an has three levels.

The first is the level of bala’, which is a test or trial from Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala to those who believe.

This type of calamity should be accepted by believers with an open heart, patience, and sincerity in facing God’s decree.

Second, the level of disaster is a tadzkirah, namely a warning from Allah. With this warning, it is hoped that humans will be aware, stop committing disobedience and return to Allah

Remember where he has to lean, when he gets a disaster? Remember Allah. Remember the right things. Remember the mistake and then left.

Third, the level of punishment (torment) from Allah for humans who are ungrateful and disobedient. It was given because it has been warned many times, but people still ignore.

Punishment is the result of mistakes made. In the sunnatullah perspective, justice will lead to prosperity. While tyranny will invite wrath and torment from Allah.

For that we must respond to favors with gratitude and accept misfortune with patience. Make a disaster a lesson, never complain because God’s promise is for those who are patient, the reward unlimited,” said Imaam. (T/RE1)

