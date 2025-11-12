SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Three Killed, Several Injured in Ongoing Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that three Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in the past 24 hours as Israeli attacks continued across the besieged Gaza Strip, PIC reported.

In a statement, the ministry said that many victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the streets, as emergency and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them due to ongoing bombardments and severe destruction.

According to the ministry, since the resumption of the war on March 18, 2025, at least 245 people have been killed, 623 injured, and 529 bodies recovered from beneath the debris.

The statement added that these figures bring the overall death toll from Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, to 69,182 martyrs, with 170,694 others injured.

Also Read: Macron Announces France and Palestine to Form Committee for Constitutional and Institutional Development

The ministry warned that the actual number of casualties is likely higher, as thousands of people remain missing under collapsed buildings and in areas inaccessible to rescue teams.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Soldiers Reveal Orders Allowing Killings of Palestinian Civilians During Gaza War

TagDeath toll Gaza Strip Israeli attack

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Killed, Several Injured in Ongoing Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Humanitarian Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Restrictions Still Blocking Aid to Gaza One Month Into Ceasefire

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

UN Satellite Report Reveals 81% of Gaza Strip Structures Damaged

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 13:35 WIB
Palestinian fighters in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Three Israeli Hostages to Red Cross

  • Monday, 3 November 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Rises to 68,858 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

  • Sunday, 2 November 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Health Sector Receives Only 10% of Needed Supplies Amid Ongoing Blockade

  • Friday, 31 October 2025 - 10:16 WIB
Load More
International

Egypt Urges Israel to Withdraw from Five Occupied Outposts in Southern Lebanon

  • Monday, 3 November 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues Tenders for 356 New Illegal Settlement Units in West Bank

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 15:49 WIB
Palestine

Over 16,500 People in Gaza Need Urgent Care: WHO

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 16:51 WIB
International

YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 08:45 WIB
ICRC ambulance in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Israeli Hostage to Red Cross Under Ceasefire Deal

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Palestine

Macron Announces France and Palestine to Form Committee for Constitutional and Institutional Development

  • 13 hours ago
Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Killed, Several Injured in Ongoing Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

  • 2 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us