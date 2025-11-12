Three Killed, Several Injured in Ongoing Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that three Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in the past 24 hours as Israeli attacks continued across the besieged Gaza Strip, PIC reported.

In a statement, the ministry said that many victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the streets, as emergency and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them due to ongoing bombardments and severe destruction.

According to the ministry, since the resumption of the war on March 18, 2025, at least 245 people have been killed, 623 injured, and 529 bodies recovered from beneath the debris.

The statement added that these figures bring the overall death toll from Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, to 69,182 martyrs, with 170,694 others injured.

Also Read: Macron Announces France and Palestine to Form Committee for Constitutional and Institutional Development

The ministry warned that the actual number of casualties is likely higher, as thousands of people remain missing under collapsed buildings and in areas inaccessible to rescue teams.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Soldiers Reveal Orders Allowing Killings of Palestinian Civilians During Gaza War