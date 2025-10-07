SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Three Israeli Reserve Soldiers Injured in Khan Younis Explosion

sajadi Editor : Widi - 14 hours ago

14 hours ago

8 Views

Israeli Soldier Evacuated (Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – Three Israeli reserve soldiers were injured in a bomb explosion in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the Israeli army announced on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a military statement, two of the soldiers sustained serious injuries, while another was moderately wounded. The statement did not specify the circumstances surrounding the explosion but confirmed that all injured troops had received medical treatment.

The Israeli occupation army reported that since the start of the Gaza war two years ago, 913 soldiers have been killed and 6,318 others wounded, including those stationed in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, and within Israel itself.

Meanwhile, indirect talks between Israel and Hamas continued for a second day in Egypt on Tuesday, aiming to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement under US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

Also Read: Hamas Insists on Linking Final Israeli Captive Release to Full Military Withdrawal

Trump’s proposal, unveiled on September 29, outlines a 20-point roadmap, including the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a complete ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the reconstruction of Gaza. Hamas has reportedly agreed to the plan in principle.

Since the war began in October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The ongoing bombardment has devastated Gaza, leaving the enclave nearly uninhabitable and causing mass displacement, starvation, and widespread disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks in Egypt

