Three Israeli Jews Killed after Separate Attacks in West Bank

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mobilized police and army reserves on Friday night after separate attacks that killed three Jews in the West Bank and Tel Aviv in the latest escalation of deadly violence.

Tensions have soared since Israeli police attacked Palestinians on Wednesday inside the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Al-Quds, with Israel bombarding Gaza and Lebanon after rocket fire by Palestinian fighters. The New Arab reports.

The Israeli army says it has launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of Friday’s shooting in the occupied West Bank that killed three people.

In central Tel Aviv, one person was killed and five injured late Friday in a car attack, the Israel Rescue Service said.

“All the victims were tourists,” Emergency Services Magen David Adom said, without providing details on their nationalities.

Three people, including a 17-year-old child, were moderately injured, while two had minor injuries, rescue services added.

Shortly thereafter, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “instructed the Israeli police to mobilize all reserve border police units and has directed the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to mobilize additional troops,” his office said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)