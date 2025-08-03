SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

sajadi - 2 hours ago

Purbalingga, MINA – Thousands of participants in the “Defend Palestine” Long March, hailing from various regions across Central Java, converged on the Daarul Muttaqin Mosque area in Karangcengis, Purbalingga on Sunday morning.

The Long March, organized as a powerful display of support and solidarity for the Palestinian struggle, commenced from two starting points, Cilacap and another undisclosed location, culminating at the Al-Fatah Mosque. Upon arrival, the procession was directly welcomed by Amir Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur.

Participants spanned all age groups, from children and teenagers to the elderly. They arrived via various modes of transport, including motorcycles, cars, buses, with some even undertaking the long journey on foot.

High enthusiasm was evident as many participants came with their families, bringing their wives and children in long lines towards the event location.

Throughout the journey, chants of “Allahu Akbar” (God is Great) and “Defend Palestine” echoed, accompanying their steps and adding solemnity and fighting spirit to the lively and compassionate atmosphere.

Upon reaching the Daarul Muttaqin Mosque, waves of people continued to arrive. The mosque courtyard and surrounding streets were filled with participants, yet the atmosphere remained conducive and orderly.

This event not only served as a symbol of solidarity with Palestine but also generated positive economic impact for the local community. Numerous food bazaar stalls enlivened the event, offering a variety of dishes and stimulating the local economy.

The event proceeded smoothly and reverently, serving as proof that the spirit of Muslims in defending Palestine remains strongly alight. The Long March demonstrated that concern for Palestine is not just discourse but is manifested in tangible actions by the community, even from remote areas. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

