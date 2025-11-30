Thousands Rally in Paris on International Day of Solidarity with Palestinians

Paris, MINA – Thousands of people marched through the streets of Paris on Saturday to mark the solidarity-with-the-palestinian-people/">International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, MEMO reported.

Demonstrators called for an immediate ceasefire and urged a boycott of Israel as they moved through the French capital.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and held banners with messages such as “Boycott Israel,” “Genocide, apartheid, occupation… Justice for Gaza,” “Stop the genocide in Gaza,” and “78 years of Nakba, 2 years of genocide.”

The United Nations designated this day in 1977 as an international occasion to express support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination, national independence, sovereignty, and the return of refugees.

The rally occurred against the backdrop of Israel’s ongoing military aggression in Gaza, which have resulted in nearly 70,000 fatalities, mostly women and children, and over 170,000 injuries since October 2023.

The report also references International Criminal Court arrest warrants issued in November 2024 for Israeli leaders for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as the escalation of attacks and arrests in the West Bank.[]

