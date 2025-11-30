SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Thousands Rally in Paris on International Day of Solidarity with Palestinians

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

8 Views

Paris, MINA – Thousands of people marched through the streets of Paris on Saturday to mark the solidarity-with-the-palestinian-people/">International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, MEMO reported.

Demonstrators called for an immediate ceasefire and urged a boycott of Israel as they moved through the French capital.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and held banners with messages such as “Boycott Israel,” “Genocide, apartheid, occupation… Justice for Gaza,” “Stop the genocide in Gaza,” and “78 years of Nakba, 2 years of genocide.”

The United Nations designated this day in 1977 as an international occasion to express support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination, national independence, sovereignty, and the return of refugees.

Also Read: RSF Kills State News Agency’s Director in El-Fasher, Detains Several Journalists

The rally occurred against the backdrop of Israel’s ongoing military aggression in Gaza, which have resulted in nearly 70,000 fatalities, mostly women and children, and over 170,000 injuries since October 2023.

The report also references International Criminal Court arrest warrants issued in November 2024 for Israeli leaders for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as the escalation of attacks and arrests in the West Bank.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Global Movement to Gaza to Hold Coordinated Rallies in 13 Cities on International Day of Solidarity

Tagboycott israel ceasefire France Gaza International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Palestine paris protest solidarity United Nations West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Thousands Rally in Paris on International Day of Solidarity with Palestinians

  • 1 hour ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strike Kills Two Palestinian Children in Southern Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Authorities Expand Control Over Ibrahimi Mosque

  • 16 hours ago
Violent Clashes Erupt in Jenin After Israeli Military Raid (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Violent Clashes Erupt in Jenin After Israeli Military Raid

  • Saturday, 29 November 2025 - 07:17 WIB
Palestine

Israel Continues to Block Aid into Gaza, Violating Ceasefire Agreement

  • Friday, 28 November 2025 - 23:32 WIB
People in Sudan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

UN Urges Urgent Action as Human Trafficking Fears Rise in RSF-Controlled Fasher

  • Friday, 28 November 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Uses AI to Block Soldiers From Posting Evidence of Its Crimes on Social Media

  • Friday, 28 November 2025 - 16:15 WIB
Indonesia

West Sumatra Suspends In-Person Classes, Implements Remote Learning for Three Days

  • Friday, 28 November 2025 - 16:15 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Continues Demolitions and Detonations in Jenin Refugee Camp for 314th Consecutive Day

  • 11 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Continues Committing Genocide in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Friday, 28 November 2025 - 20:27 WIB
Israeli Forces detain Palestinians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians in Raids Across West Bank

  • 2 hours ago
Europe

Thousands Rally in Paris on International Day of Solidarity with Palestinians

  • 1 hour ago
Africa

RSF Kills State News Agency’s Director in El-Fasher, Detains Several Journalists

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us