Thousands Rally in Chicago During Democratic Convention Demanding End to Arms Support to Israel

Chicago, MINA – As the Democratic National Convention, officially kicking off Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House, continued in Chicago on Wednesday, thousands of demonstrators marched near the venue, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza and an end to US arms support to Israel.

Protests have persisted during the convention, which began on Monday, with calls for the US to stop backing Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

Gathering at Union Park, demonstrators chanted before marching toward the United Center stadium where the convention is being held.

Amid a heavy police presence, protesters were kept from approaching the venue.

Hatem Abudayyeh, spokesman for the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine, told Anadolu that the real excitement was in the streets, where people are raising their voices with concerns about Gaza.

He highlighted diverse participation, with chants of “Free Palestine” and “Stop the genocide,” calling it a significant achievement.

Abudayyeh also accused Democratic Party leaders, gathering in Chicago ahead of elections this fall, of complicity in the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians in the blockaded enclave of Gaza, saying that the US could halt the flow of weapons to Israel but chooses not to.

A protester from the anti-war group Codepink expressed support for Gaza and vowed to continue solidarity against the destructive conflict.

Noura Ibrahim, a protester of Palestinian descent, urged the US to impose an arms embargo on Israel and push for an immediate truce. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)