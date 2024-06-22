Thousands Protest in Germany Against Israeli Genocide in Gaza

Berlin, MINA – Thousands of protesters demonstrated today in the German city of Bremen in support of the Palestinian people amidst the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, which has resulted in significant casualties among children, women, and the elderly,

As reported by Wafa, participants in the demonstration waved Palestinian flags and carried signs with messages such as “Stop the Genocide in Gaza.” They called for an immediate end to the violence and demanded that Israel be held accountable for its atrocities in Gaza.

Samir Bilal Aslan, President of the Palestinian community in Bremen and its surrounding areas, emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He called on the German government to halt the provision of military aid and equipment to Israel, which he said contributes to the killing and destruction in Gaza, particularly affecting children, women, and the elderly.

Aslan also appealed to the international community, including the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, to provide aid to the Palestinian people, who are facing severe food shortages, especially in northern Gaza, amid a crippling Israeli military blockade.

This protest follows a similar large-scale demonstration held in Bremen on June 2, where participants also demanded an end to the Israeli genocide and accountability for Israel’s war criminals. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)