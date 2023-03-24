Thousands Perform First Ramadan Friday Prayer at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – An estimated 100,000 Palestinians held the first Friday of Ramadan prayer at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, amidst tight Israeli restrictions, particularly at checkpoints leading to the occupied city, The Islamic Waqf said.

Around 100,000 Muslims, including from Jerusalem, Arab communities in Israel, and from various West Bank governorates, flocked to the holy mosque in Jerusalem since the early morning hours to perform the prayers of the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan despite the heavy restrictions imposed by the Israeli forces, WAFA reported.

This morning, the occupation forces prevented dozens of Palestinians from entering Jerusalem through the Qalandia military checkpoint, to perform the first Friday prayers of Ramadan at al-Aqsa Mosque.

In Jerusalem, Israeli police reportedly closed various crossroads with iron barriers, and deployed about 200 additional police officers in the streets and alleys of the Old City, impeding worshippers’ access to the mosque.

Remotely piloted drones were also seen roaming the skies in Jerusalem as police took over a number of rooftops overlooking the mosque.

Moreover, Israeli army attacked a Jerusalemite family from the town of al-Issawiya as they were heading to the mosque to perform the first Friday prayer of Ramadan.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)