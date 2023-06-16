Thousands Palestina Muslims Attend Dawn Prayer at Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of Palestinian worshipers attended the dawn prayer on Friday at the holy Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem despite the Israeli restrictions on its gates and entrances.

Jerusalemite sources said that thousands arrived at the holy site in response to the calls for the Great Fajr prayer campaign, Palinfo reported.

Hundreds of worshipers sat in the holy site’s prayer halls and courtyards following the dawn prayer, reciting Quran and having breakfast.

Jerusalemite activists had called for massive participation in the dawn prayer and in all prayer times in the Aqsa Mosque to counter the Israeli occupation’s Judaization and spatial and temporal division schemes.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)