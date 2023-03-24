Thousands of Muslims Perform Tarawih Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Thousands of Palestinians Muslims perform Isya and Tarawih prayers in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the second night of the blessed month of Ramadan, in an atmosphere of spirituality and faith, despite the restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities around the mosque.

Previously, on the first night of the month of Ramadan, tens of thousands of worshipers and Palestinians carried out the first Tarawih prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to Palinfo.

The courtyard of the al-Aqsa mosque is filled with congregations of Tarawih prayers who come in droves from various areas of Al-Quds, the West Bank, and from the Palestinian territories occupied by the Israeli occupiers since 1948 (Palestine 48) to perform Tarawih prayers and i’tikaaf in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Arab and international circles are worried that the Israeli occupation’s provocation and the invasion of Jewish settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan could detonate the situation in Al-Quds city, and spread throughout the Palestinian territories, as has happened repeatedly in previous years.

Calls were launched to mobilize to the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque and travel there during the month of Ramadan, reviving Tarawih prayers in it and breaking the fast together in its courtyard.

With the aim of thwarting the plans of the Israeli occupation and Jewish settlers in the al-Aqsa mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)