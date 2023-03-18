Thousands of Muslims Attend Shubuh Prayers at At-Taqwa Mosque, Cileungsi

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Thousands of Muslims and Muslim women were observed carrying out the Fajr Prayer in congregation at the At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Complex, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, West Java on Sunday.

MINA journalists at the location reported that worshipers had packed the mosque since early in the morning. Some congregations are forced to perform the Fajr Prayer alternately or in a second batch due to the limited capacity of the mosque.

Imam Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur who led the Fajr Prayer appealed to the congregation to find places that could be used to pray.

Sunday, March 19 2023 is the culmination of the Tabligh Akbar event and the Sya’ban Festival 1444 H Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah).

The committee previously targeted as many as 10-11 pilgrims from various regions and abroad to attend the annual event.

The highlight of the event began with Tausyiah Bada Shubuh presenting speakers, including Ustaz Ahmad Soleh, MA and Ustaz Nurrohim, M.Sc.

On the sidelines of the event, the Islamic World Expo video was played, namely about the profile and role of the MINA News Agency (minanews.net) in the struggle of the Islamic world, especially in the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestinian independence.

Then at 08:00 in the morning Tablig Akbar will begin. Will present as speakers, among others, Deputy Governor of West Java Uu Ruzhanul Ulum, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Ustaz Abul Hidayat Saerodji, Leader of the Entrepreneurial Taklim Council Ustaz Valentino Dinsi, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Mahmud Anbar from Gaza, USIM Malaysia Lecturer Dr. Abdul Malik and other speakers.

The Tabligh Akbar and the Sya’ban Festival 1444 H carry the theme, “Building the Ummah’s Economy with the Spirit of Ramadan in Congregational Life Towards the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

This year’s event contains various activities such as the UMKM Bazaar and Expo, Social Service, Blood Donation, Book Review and the top event, namely Tabligh Akbar Sya’ban 1444 H. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)