Thousands of Israelis Demonstrate Against Netanyahu’s Government

Illustration. (Photo: Ofer Vaknin).

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening protesting against the new right-wing government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Protesters waved rainbow flags and banners with words condemning the coalition as Israel’s right wing and calling for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. A number of left-wing MPs, including Labor party leader Merav Michaeli gave speeches during the protest.

The new government led by Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister who played out his dominant politics in the last three decades is considered by many to be the most racist government in the history of the Israeli occupation.

The protest was staged in response to judicial reforms proposed by Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, which are seen by many Israelis as a dangerous coup.

The anti-Netanyahu Black Flag movement says a coup will face a nation determined to preserve democracy and reforms will fail.

The movement accuses Netanyahu of pushing for reforms to avoid possible repercussions from the ongoing corruption trial, saying he is destroying democratic institutions by undermining the justice system and campaigning against High Court Judges. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)