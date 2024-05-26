Thousands of Indonesians Take to Street For Al Aqsa Love Walk

Thousands of Indonesian took the street for Al-Aqsa Love Walk in Jakarta, on Sunday 26 May 2024 (Photo; Abdullah/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of Muslims from various areas in Jakarta and surrounding areas on Sunday took the street for Al Aqsa Love Walk.

The activity, which covered a distance of around 12 kilometers, was initiated by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) as a form of Palestinian solidarity, especially for the Al Aqsa Mosque.

“This is the form of our struggle for Palestine when it is under brutal attack from Zionist Israel,” said Akhirul Soleh, Chair of the Al-Aqsa Love Walk Coordinator.

He said, Ghazwah Fathul Aqsa is the struggle for the liberation of the Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestine which continues to this day and has not ended.

According to Akhirus Sholeh, the genocide carried out by the Israeli Zionists is still ongoing in Palestine, the Zionist army continues to kill innocent children and women.

“As a form of concern for our brothers in Palestine and so that the international world knows that the Indonesian people are still with Palestine,” he added.

The Al Aqsa Love Walk route starts from the At-Taqwa Mosque on H Abdurrahman street, Cibubur to the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Pasirangin Cileungsi, Bogor.

Thousands of Jakarta residents enthusiastically participated in the event by shouting slogans of love for Al-Aqsa, Palestine and demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)