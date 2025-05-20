Thousands of Indonesian Pilgrims Suffer Respiratory Illness Ahead of Hajj Peak Season

Makkah, MINA – Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) have become the most common ailment affecting Indonesian pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj season, with nearly 8,000 cases reported so far.

The Indonesian Hajj Health Clinics (KKHI) in Makkah and Madinah have treated 7,957 pilgrims for ARI as of Monday (May 19), according to Dr. Mohammad Imran, Head of Health Affairs for the Indonesian Hajj Mission in Saudi Arabia.

High temperatures, reaching up to 46°C (115°F), along with crowd density in key ritual locations, are contributing factors. Most of the affected are elderly or have pre-existing health conditions, putting them in the high-risk category.

Dr. Imran warned that untreated ARI can develop into pneumonia, one of the main causes of hospitalization and even death among pilgrims.

The Indonesian Ministry of Health has urged pilgrims to wear masks, avoid crowds, and maintain hygiene to protect themselves during the extreme weather and peak Hajj activities.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

