Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands of Containers of Indonesian Shrimp Finally Allowed to Enter the United States

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

llustration: Container ship. (Photo: X)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) has successfully reached a special dispensation agreement with the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) regarding thousands of containers of Indonesian shrimp currently en route to the United States.

The agreement was finalized on October 18, 2025, following several rounds of intensive negotiations between the two parties.

Ishartini, Head of the Agency for Quality Control and Supervision of Marine and Fisheries Products (Badan Mutu KKP), said the outcome of the bilateral virtual meeting with the FDA marked an important breakthrough. “Finally, the FDA’s high-level leadership has allowed thousands of containers of Indonesian shrimp, which are now in transit and scheduled to arrive in the U.S. after October 31, 2025, to enter the country,” she said in Jakarta on Sunday.

Earlier, the US government had issued a new regulation, Import Alert (IA) #99-52, which will take effect on October 31, 2025. The policy had raised concerns among Indonesian shrimp exporters, as thousands of containers were expected to arrive after the effective date and had yet to meet the new additional documentation requirements.

Also Read: Light Rain Expected to Fall Over Most Parts of Jakarta This Monday

The KKP managed to convince the FDA that more than 1,000 containers had already undergone proper quality assurance processes and held official Quality Certificates (SMKHP) issued by the ministry.

Upon arrival in the United States, all containers will still be inspected by the FDA, including testing for Cesium-137 content in compliance with U.S. import regulations.

Similar inspections will also apply to containers arriving before October 31, 2025.

Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono emphasized that the KKP, as the competent authority, has international recognition and is acknowledged by the FDA as a Certifying Entity (CE) for Indonesian shrimp products. The ministry remains committed to ensuring the quality and safety of marine and fishery products to maintain their acceptance in global markets.[]

Also Read: Five New Disasters Hit Indonesia, Extreme Weather Identified as Main Trigger

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Thousands of Containers of Indonesian Shrimp Finally Allowed to Enter the United States

