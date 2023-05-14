Thousands of Activists in New York Celebrate Nakba Day

New York, MINA – Thousands of activists on Saturday filled the streets of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, New York, USA to commemorate 75 years of Nakba Day.

Middleeasteye reported that the anniversary marked the first time residents had gathered in the heart of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn dressed in red, green, white and black, the Palestinian colors.

Hundreds of young and old residents proudly wear Palestinian keffiyehs and scarves that are slung over their shoulders, wrapped around their heads, and tied around their necks.

They chanted “Free, Free Palestine”, “End Apartheid”, and “From river to sea, Palestine will be free”.

Salma Abdallah, a resident of Palestinian descent, with tears in her eyes, shouted the sentence along with the others.

“Living in upstate New York, I’ve never seen anything like this in person. Usually on social media,” he said

According to the Committee, the commemoration of Nakba Day is more than just a protest taking to the streets.

But the form of resistance and ongoing struggle for the liberation of Palestine.

“This is a community gathering to assert our strength and show New York that we stand with Palestine, and we support Palestinian resistance and liberation by any means necessary,” he continued.

The commemoration is sponsored by more than 20 organizations including Samidoun, the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, the Palestinian Youth Movement, Muslim Americans for Palestine, and the Black Alliance for Peace. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)