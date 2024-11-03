Thousands Hold Rally in London to Protest Israel’s Genocide in Gaza

London, MINA – Thousands of people on Saturday held a rally in the British capital to protest Israeli genocide and demand a total halt of arms shipment to Israel.

A large crowd first staged a die-in protest outside Downing Street, where the Prime Minister’s Office is located, to commemorate more than 42,000 Palestinians who have been killed by Israel since October last year, Anadolu Agency reports.

Later, the protesters started the march from Whitehall to the US Embassy by shouting pro-Palestinian slogans, including “Free Palestine.”

Carrying Palestinian and Lebanese flags, people were also holding various signs to criticize the complicity of the British government in ongoing Israeli attacks.

Reiterating their immediate cease-fire calls, the group also demanded immediate arms embargo on Israel.

“On the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration we are marching from Whitehall to the US Embassy, Israel’s main backer today, to demand an end to Britain’s historic and ongoing complicity in Israel’s genocide,” the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the leading organizer of the pro-Palestinian marches in the UK, wrote on X.

There was also a small group of pro-Israeli protesters on the route. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)