Thousands Compete for Hajj Support Staff Positions in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, MINA—The Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs conducted the selection process for Support Staff of the Hajj Organizing Committee (PPIH) for Saudi Arabia in 1446 H/2025 M. A total of 1,234 candidates who passed the initial verification phase were eligible to participate in the Computer-Assisted Test (CAT) and interviews.

The selection process takes place in two locations, Jeddah and Madinah. “A total of 740 candidates participated in the selection process in Jeddah on February 24 and 25, 2025,” said Yusron Ambary, the Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah, on Tuesday, as reported on the official website of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Meanwhile, the selection process in Madinah will take place on February 26 and 27, 2025, with 494 candidates.

The selection process in Jeddah was attended by the Director of Hajj Development, Musta’in Ahmad; the Director of Hajj Fund Management, Ramadan Harisman; the Head of the Data and Information Center at the Ministry Secretariat, Abdul Rouf; the Hajj Consul at the Indonesian Consulate in Jeddah, Nasrullah Jasam; and the Head of Chancery at the Indonesian Consulate in Jeddah, Soeharto.

Yusron emphasized that the selection aims to recruit dedicated staff to assist Indonesian pilgrims.

“If selected, serve with sincerity and commitment as you are assisting the guests of Allah (pilgrims),” he advised.

Echoing this sentiment, the Director of Hajj Development, Musta’in Ahmad, stated that the chosen support staff must be prepared to be assigned various service roles and demonstrate a strong commitment to serving the pilgrims.

“The Hajj support staff must be ready to be placed in different service sectors,” he explained.

He added that the selected staff will be assigned to work in the Airport, Madinah, and Makkah operational areas.

“The final selection results will be announced on March 2, 2025, followed by document verification and task assignments,” he concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

