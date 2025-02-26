SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Thousands Compete for Hajj Support Staff Positions in Saudi Arabia

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Thousands Compete for Hajj Support Staff Positions in Saudi Arabia (Photo: Kemenag)

Jeddah, MINA—The Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs conducted the selection process for Support Staff of the Hajj Organizing Committee (PPIH) for Saudi Arabia in 1446 H/2025 M. A total of 1,234 candidates who passed the initial verification phase were eligible to participate in the Computer-Assisted Test (CAT) and interviews.

The selection process takes place in two locations, Jeddah and Madinah. “A total of 740 candidates participated in the selection process in Jeddah on February 24 and 25, 2025,” said Yusron Ambary, the Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah, on Tuesday, as reported on the official website of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Meanwhile, the selection process in Madinah will take place on February 26 and 27, 2025, with 494 candidates.

The selection process in Jeddah was attended by the Director of Hajj Development, Musta’in Ahmad; the Director of Hajj Fund Management, Ramadan Harisman; the Head of the Data and Information Center at the Ministry Secretariat, Abdul Rouf; the Hajj Consul at the Indonesian Consulate in Jeddah, Nasrullah Jasam; and the Head of Chancery at the Indonesian Consulate in Jeddah, Soeharto.

Also Read: Baznas Central Java Trains Students in Culinary and Barista Business

Yusron emphasized that the selection aims to recruit dedicated staff to assist Indonesian pilgrims.

“If selected, serve with sincerity and commitment as you are assisting the guests of Allah (pilgrims),” he advised.

Echoing this sentiment, the Director of Hajj Development, Musta’in Ahmad, stated that the chosen support staff must be prepared to be assigned various service roles and demonstrate a strong commitment to serving the pilgrims.

“The Hajj support staff must be ready to be placed in different service sectors,” he explained.

Also Read: Indonesia Holds Khotmil Quran with 1,000 MTQ Champions

He added that the selected staff will be assigned to work in the Airport, Madinah, and Makkah operational areas.

“The final selection results will be announced on March 2, 2025, followed by document verification and task assignments,” he concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: ODKQ Encourages Muslims to Intensify Quran Recitation During Ramadan

Tagcompetitive recruitment Hajj 1446 H Hajj 2025 Hajj support staff pilgrimage assistance Saudi Arabia jobs

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Thousands Compete for Hajj Support Staff Positions in Saudi Arabia

  • 3 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Spain Vows Justice for Israel’s Crimes at ICJ and ICC

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 09:18 WIB
International

Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Photo: Brookings.edu
Europe

Zelenskyy Rejects Any Agreement between US and Russia without Kyiv

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 10:49 WIB
Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 12:05 WIB
Palestine

Zionist Israel Humiliated in Gaza War: Prof. Mahmoud Anbar

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 17:54 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Announces  to Investigate Israeli Claim over Bibas Body

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Hamas Affirms Ready to Release All Israeli Captives at Once

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 20:27 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Captive Kisses Hamas Fighters’ Foreheads Upon Release

  • Sunday, 23 February 2025 - 08:02 WIB
Tausiyah

Enter Ramadan with a Heart Free of Envy and Hatred: Imaam Yakhsyallah

  • Sunday, 23 February 2025 - 17:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us