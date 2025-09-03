The Virtues of a Journey to Al-Aqsa Mosque

by Ali Farkhan Tsani, Al-Quds Ambassador from Indonesia

Among the many holy sites on earth, only three were specifically mentioned by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as destinations worthy of religious pilgrimage: Al-Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah, and Al-Aqsa Mosque in Islamic Jerusalem (Baitul Maqdis). These three sacred sanctuaries are bound by a divine thread of faith, history, and spiritual significance.

Of these three, Al-Aqsa Mosque holds a unique place in the hearts of Muslims. It was the first Qibla (the first direction of prayer) for Muslims before it was changed to the Ka‘bah. For approximately 16–17 months after the migration to Madinah, the Prophet (peace be upon him) and his followers prayed facing Islamic Jerusalem (Baitul Maqdis). This alone establishes Al-Aqsa as an integral part of Islamic worship and identity.

It is the site from which the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) ascended to the heavens during the miraculous journey of Isra and Mi’raj. In one night, he traveled from Makkah to Islamic Jerusalem (Baitul Maqdis), and from there, ascended through the heavens to meet his Lord. During that night, he led all the prophets in prayer within the precincts of Al-Aqsa. This momentous event represents the spiritual climax of human connection with the divine, with Al-Aqsa serving as the portal between earth and the heavens.

About a journey of reward and reflection ti Al-Aqsa, The Prophet (peace be upon him) stated:

لاَ تُشَدُّ الرِّحَالُ إِلاَّ إِلَى ثَلَاثَةِ مَسَاجِدَ مَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ وَمَسْجِدِي هَذَا وَالْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَ

“Do not set out on a journey except for three mosques: Al-Masjid al-Haram, the Mosque of the Messenger of Allah, and Al-Masjid al-Aqsa.” (Sahih al-Bukhari andSahih Muslim)

This hadith is a powerful indicator of Al-Aqsa’s elevated status. Unlike other mosques around the world, where prayer and reflection are certainly meritorious, the journey to Al-Aqsa is uniquely encouraged, making it a religiously sanctioned travel goal.

According to another narration, the reward for performing prayer in Al-Aqsa is multiplied significantly. Many traditions suggest it is at least 500 times greater than prayer elsewhere (excluding the other two holy mosques, al-Haram and Nabawi). This makes each unit of prayer a rare spiritual treasure.

But more than just physical prayer, the journey to Al-Aqsa is a pilgrimage of the heart. It is an act of love for a land that has witnessed the footsteps of prophets, the rise and fall of empires, and the continuous worship of Allah throughout the ages.

Al-Aqsa is built upon land considered blessed in the Qur’an:

سُبْحٰنَ الَّذِيْٓ اَسْرٰى بِعَبْدِهٖ لَيْلًا مِّنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ اِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْاَقْصَا

“Glory be to Him who took His servant by night from Al-Masjid al-Haram to Al-Masjid al-Aqsa, whose surroundings We have blessed…” (Surah Al-Isra, 17:1)

It was here that Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) settled his family and where Prophet Dawud (David) and his son Sulaiman (Solomon) built a house of worship. It is also the place where Prophet Isa preached and will return before the Day of Judgment to restore justice.

In modern times, Al-Aqsa continues to be a symbol of faith under pressure, a sanctuary often surrounded by geopolitical tension, occupation, and conflict. Yet, despite the hardship, the mosque stands strong, attended daily by believers who know its worth and sacredness.

For Muslims around the world, visiting Al-Aqsa is more than a religious act, it is a moral responsibility and a statement of solidarity. Each step within its walls, each prayer performed, is an echo of prophetic tradition and a renewal of spiritual commitme.

So, the journey to Al-Aqsa Mosque is not just about physical travel, it is a journey of awakening, gratitude, and connection. In an age of spiritual distraction and worldly concerns, Al-Aqsa calls the believers back, to prayer, to reflection, and to unity.

May Allah grant us the opportunity to pray in Al-Aqsa, to walk where the prophets walked, and to experience the tranquility and light of this blessed mosque. And may He protect it and its people, until the Day we all return to Him. []

