The Urgency of Sports According to Islam

By: Imaam Muslimin, Yakhsyallah Mansur

At least, there are three urgencies for sports according to Islam, namely the first is self-defense, the simplest self-defense is running.

“This is Islamic law, because the purpose of Islamic law is self-defense. Sport makes a Muslim physically strong,” said Imaam during his remarks at the 2023 STAI Al-Fatah Cup, Futsal Competition between high schools/equivalents, in Cileungsi, Bogor on Saturday.

Second, defending religion and nation is the main capital, only healthy people can fight. For this reason, sports are needed to be healthy as a preparation medium for jihad in the way of Allah.

Imaam said that war is not only about strategy, but also requires skill in using weapons, horse agility, and mastery of arrows. This all can only be achieved through exercise.

The third is maintaining health, a healthy physique is a gift from God. Because it must be maintained as a form of gratitude. There are many ways to keep the body fit and healthy, such as adequate nutrition and nutrition.

Besides that, said Imaam, exercise is a good way, because by exercising, the blood flow is smooth and the body’s metabolism is balanced.

Hopefully, by holding the 2023 Cup match, the Futsal Competition will be a reward from God’s side, I order you to always maintain honesty and sportsmanship in matches, losing and winning are common things, not a measure. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)