The Urgency of Night Prayer in Struggle

By: Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Based on the word of Allah Ta’ala in the Al-Quran surah Al-Muzammil [73]: verses 1-3:

يَا أَيُّهَا الْمُزَّمِّلُ (١) قُمِ اللَّيْلَ إِلا قَلِيلا (٢) نِصْفَهُ أَوِ انْقُike

“O people who are covered (Muhammad)[1]. Get up (to pray) at night, except for a small part [2]. (ie) half or a little less than that. [3].”

In the book Lubabun Nuqul, in Hams Tafsir Jalalain it is mentioned, Imam Al-Hakim narrated from Aisyah Radhiallahu Anha, she said, “After this Al-Muzammil surah was sent down, Rasulullah Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam and his companions always performed the night prayer until their feet be swollen.”

While Buya Hamka in Al-Azhar’s commentary explains, the verse above is an order to Rasulullah Shalallahu alaihi wasallam and his people, to perform the night prayer, as the main worship after fardhu prayer, which will become a reinforcement in carrying out the tough task, namely preaching Islam, eradicating polytheism and face the enemies that will hinder them.

Surah Al-Muzammil is a spiritual guide so that the Messenger of Allah Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam and his people who perform the night prayers firmly, tough, istiqamah, and steady so that they can carry out noble tasks, do amar ma’ruf nahi munkar and jihad in His way.

Night prayer is a means of erasing sins, calming the heart and cleansing the soul. Night prayer is also a medicine for all kinds of anxiety, anxiety, sadness, and other psychological problems.

Night prayer is a worship that is characteristic of the prophets and apostles, as well as the previous righteous people. If other charities such as charity, helping, and others can be done by hypocrites, and infidels, then they cannot perform the night prayer. This is what characterizes him, that only selected people are able to fulfill it.

Ibnu Katsir describes the situation leading up to the Badr battle, Rasulullah Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam and his companions spent their nights performing night prayers.

In his prayer, Rasulullah Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam said:

اللّٰهُمَّ هَذِهِ قُرَيْشlier قَدْ أَتَتْ بِخُيَلَائِهَا وَفَخْرُهَا تُجَادِلُ وَتُكَذبُ رَسُوْلَكَ ، اللّٰهُكَ apply

“O Allah, these people of Quraysh have come with arrogance and pride, they argue and lie to your messenger.

O Allah, it is Your help that You promised me.”

In the solemn atmosphere of the Prophet’s prayer, Shallallahu Alahi Wasalam, to the extent that his sash fell to the ground. Then, Abu Bakar’s friend Radhiallahu anhu took it and put it on his shoulder. Abu Bakr said: “O Prophet of Allah, your claim to your Lord is enough. God will fulfill His promise to you.”

T.hen Allah Subhanahu wa Taala sent reinforcements in the form of angels who helped Rasulullah Shallallahu Alahi Wasalam and his companions to win the battle.

The custom of praying at night was then preserved by the companions, tabi’in and later generations when they fought jihad against the disbelievers and liberated countries from tyranny.

In the book Al-Bidayah wan Nihayah, it is told that a prisoner from the Crusaders commented on Nuruddin Zanki, the commander of the Islamic forces in seizing the Aqsa Mosque, before Saladin Al-Ayyubi. “Al-Qasim bin Al-Qasim (as Nur ad-Din Zanki is called) has a secret relationship with his Lord. He defeated us, not with many troops and soldiers, but he defeated us with prayers and night prayers. He always prays at night and raises his hands to pray. His God answered and granted his request so that Nur ad-Din could defeat us.”

The same thing was done by Salahuddin Al-Ayubi. Al-Qadhi Baha’uddin described his earnestness in performing the night prayers with the words, “I saw him prostrate and his tears were running down his beard. Then it flows over the place of prostration. Until one day, before evening came, I received news of the victory of the Muslims over their enemies (the Crusaders).”

Finally, the Aqsa Mosque returned to the lap of the Muslims on Friday, 27 Rajab 583 H/2 October 1187 M.

Then, how can we enjoy our night prayers. In this case, Rasulullah Shallallahu Alahi Wasalam gave advice to Abdulluah bin Umar with his words:

نِعْمَ الرَّجُلُ عَبْدُ اللهِ لَوْ كَانَ يُصَلِّيْ مِنَ اللَّيْلِ (رواه البخارى ومسلم)

“The best servant is Abdullah (bin Umar), if only he performs the night prayer.” (HR. Al-Bukhari and Muslim).

Since hearing this advice, Abdullah bin Umar has never left the night prayer.

Al-Hafizh Ibn Hajar Al-Atsqalani Rahimahullah stated, by performing night prayers, a person will become noble before Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala, also before believers.

If there are people who are noble in front of people because of their wealth, if there are people who are respected in front of people because of their rank and position, then we can achieve glory with Allah Ta’ala by being persistent in performing night prayers.

Someone who has a noble position in the sight of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala is His lover, who is not afraid of anything, is not afraid of anyone, nothing can make them sad and worried, because he is always under the protection of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

Let us knit close to an intimate relationship with Allah, the Creator and giver of sustenance by performing night prayers. Closeness is what will make the heart and mind calm. Peace of mind, peace of mind and clarity of conscience will make a person able to face various obstacles, ward off all temptations and win the struggle.

Get up in the middle of the night, fight sleepiness in the hope of receiving mercy and forgiveness from Allah, the Most Merciful. Establish night prayers, raise your hands, raise your face, sing praises to Him, make istighfar for all sins, say your prayers to Him, ask for the best solution to every problem you face.

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala promises to those who practice the night prayers, He will raise their rank to a noble station, guide all their activities to be easy and light, provide the best way out and solution for every problem they face and Allah will protect them from all obstacles and disturbances. .

Rasulullah Shallallahu Alahi Wasalam said:

إِنَّ فِي اللَّيْلِ لَسَاعَـةً، لاَ يُوَافِقُهَا رَجُـلٌ مُسْلِمٌ يَسْأَلُ اللهَ خَيْرًا مِنْ أَمْرِ الدُّنْيَا وَاْلآخِرَةِ إِلاَّ أَعْطَاهُ إِيَّاهُ، وَذَلِكَ كُلَّ لَيْلَةٍ ( رواه مسلم)

“Indeed, at night there is a certain time, that if a Muslim asks Allah for the goodness of the world and the hereafter at that time, Allah will definitely give him, and this is every night.” (HR. Muslim)

May Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala always guide and make it easy for us to perform the night prayer, and Allah Ta’ala bestows mercy, forgiveness, and gives victory and success in our lives, this world and the hereafter. Amen Ya Rabbal Alamin. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)