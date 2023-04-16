The Struggle of Palestinian Muslims at Al-Aqsa During the month of Ramadan

By: Urfa Kaida, West Java Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Activist

Ramadan is a month that all Muslims in the world have been waiting for. M When there is a lot of grace and maghfirah Allah.

Muslims certainly hope to be able to observe obedience in this holy month in peace. But ironically, currently Muslims have gone through half of their month of Ramadan, namely for Palestinian Muslims, living it with various attacks by the Israeli Zionist army that never stop.

Every day the occupation commits desecration, even in the month of Ramadan which Muslims should feel calm in obedience. The brutal Zionist attacks are increasingly becoming with claims of protecting illegal Jewish settlers who are celebrating the Jewish Passover ritual.

The following are some of the situations in the Aqsa Mosque during the past half of Ramadan, some of which can be said:

March 27, 2023 / 5 Ramadan 1444, Israeli forces beat Palestinians in Huwarra, and facilitated violence by Jewish illegal settlers when Palestinians were breaking their fast.

March 28, 2023 / 6 Ramadan 1444, Israeli forces detained 13 Palestinians, then attacked a Palestinian at the gate of Al-Aqsa Mosque in a West Bank checkpoint.

March 29, 2023 / 7 Ramadan 1444, illegal Israeli settlers broke into Al Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the occupation armed forces.

March 30, 2023 / 8 Ramadan 1444, Israeli Illegal settlers raided the Aqsa Mosque again and destroyed the homes of Palestinians.

March 31, 2023 / 9 Ramadan 1444, at the Palestinian checkpoint in Jerusalem Israeli forces treat Palestinians like animals in cages. While young Palestinians climbed the ” Apartheid Wall ” to avoid embarrassing posts, then Israeli troops committed violence against Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah , East Jerusalem and killed Palestinians at the gate leading to Al -Aqsa, which at that time the victims protected Muslim women who were subjected to violence by the occupying forces.

April 2, 20223/ 11 Ramadan 1444, Israeli settlers invaded Al-Aqsa Mosque again and Israeli troops killed two residents in the raid on Nablus.

April 5, 2023 / 14 Ramadan 1444, before Fajr they attacked and 12 Palestinians were injured, at night the Israeli army attacked the congregation of Al-Aqsa Mosque. The occupation tied the feet and hands of dozens of worshipers in a prone position inside the Aqsa Mosque. They also attacked using stun grenades and rubber bullets, even though at that time the prayer position had not yet been completed.

They trampled on the prayer mats used by Muslims during congregational prayers and arrested 350 Palestinians who were inside the Aqsa Mosque compound.

The massive news of barbaric Israeli Zionist attacks on Palestinians, as well as worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque, has drawn international criticism.

Turkiye President, Recep Tayyib Erdogan, also criticized and issued a statement, “Defaming the Aqsa Mosque and trampling on its sanctity is a red line for us.” (Thursday, April 6, 2023).

Then the Russian Foreign Minister, Maria Zakharova spoke on behalf of the Russian government, that they expressed serious concern about another round of escalation between Palestine and Israel.

As Muslims, this is certainly an important concern. The spaces for efforts to restore the freedom of the Aqsa Mosque to the Muslims are wide open.

Movements of concern for Al-Aqsa and Palestine, increasing literacy about Al-Aqsa and Palestine, boycotting Israeli products, Palestinian solidarity actions, giving donations to the Palestinian people, preparing generations of Al-Aqsa liberators, and so on.

There are also activities that can be carried out, such as conferences on Palestine, as well as following the latest international news about Al-Aqsa and Palestine, including through the MINA News Agency (minanews.net).

We can also educate the public, especially Muslims, about the importance of knowing Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

No less important, of course, is praying for our brothers and sisters in Palestine.

We cannot just remain silent, but something must be done as real action. Including prayer is also real action.

So, Ramadan is indeed the month of jihad, a special wabil of jihad to show solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Palestine, the Muslims at Al-Aqsa.

So, when Palestine is disturbed, we will also be noisy, disturbed, to participate in defending it, even though it is from a land that is far away physically, but close in soul. (T/RE1)

