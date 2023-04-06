The Second Night, Israeli Police Attack Congregation of Tarawih Prayer at Al-Aqsa

The Second Night, Israeli Police Attack Congregation of Tarawih at Al-Aqsa (photo: Wafa)

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli police, Wednesday evening returned to storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) for the second consecutive night during Ramadan.

As quoted from Wafa, Dozens of heavily armed Israeli police broke into the al-Qibli prayer room in the mosque compound, while nearly 20,000 worshipers were still performing Tarawih prayers.

Police brutally attacked the worshipers, beating them with batons, concussion grenades, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated steel bullets to forcibly evict them from the Muslim shrine.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed that a number of worshipers were suffocated by tear gas and that medics were only able to treat one victim. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)