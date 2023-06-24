The Reason of Islam Prohibits “Zina” is Not Only to Protect Offspring

Zina or Adultery, especially Adultery with incest, is a major sin in Islam. However, a number of people argued that what he was doing was a form of individual freedom and they considered the prohibition of adultery in Islam only to maintain lineage.

Even though, there are several factors why adultery is forbidden in Islam if it is discussed in depth. Following are the factors why adultery is prohibited in Islam, as reported by Elbalad.

First, Islam maintains lineage through legal marriage according to sharia. Children born from an adultery relationship cannot get a lineage or lineage from their biological father or biological father.

Second, Islam protects the family system and family life. Islam also protects Muslim households from destruction and loss, family breakdown, and loss of children when a husband or wife commits this heinous act of adultery. As for adultery, it will destroy the family.

Third, the prohibition of adultery is to prevent several diseases. Many diseases related to adultery have emerged in society. For example syphilis, gonorrhea, and AIDS. This is a serious disease that causes the death of many people every year.

Fourth, the prohibition of adultery is in accordance with human nature created by Allah Subhanahu wata’ala. Islam maintains honor and dignity. As for those who commit acts of adultery, it means that they have humbled themselves more than animals.

Fifth, why Islam prohibits adultery also because it is to maintain and protect the dignity of women. When Adultery is rampant and allowed, it will lead to humiliation of women and make them a commodity for anyone who wants it.

Sixth, the prohibition of adultery is also to reduce the spread of crime. Adultery leads to the spread of crime and murder, so many rumors circulate that a man kills his wife and his mistress, and the like.

Seventh, adultery is prohibited because there are no abandoned children. Because generally children born by adulterous couples will cause rejection from society.

Allah Subhanahu wata’ala said, “And do not approach adultery; (adultery) is truly an abomination, and a bad way.” (QS Al Isra verse 32).

Especially if the adultery was committed by incest. This is the worst and heinous adultery. Professor of Fiqh and Usul Fiqh at Al-Quds University in Palestine, Hussam Affaneh explained, incestuous adultery is the most obscene and worst adultery because it violates the prohibition of Allah Subhanahu wata’ala.

Syekh Ibn Hajar Al Makki AL Haytami said, “The worst adultery is related to all incest.”. (T/RE1/P2)

