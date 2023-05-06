The Perpetrator of Shooting at MUI Office is Not Affiliated with Terrorist Network

Jakarta, MINA – Director of General Criminal Investigation of Polda Metro Jaya, Kombes Hengki Haryadi confirmed, M (60) the perpetrator of the shooting at the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) office was not affiliated with any terrorist network.

Hengki said he had coordinated with the Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88) Anti-terror Police.

“We have coordinated with the Special Anti-terror Detachment 88. The results of the investigation by Densus 88 Anti-terror show that this suspect is not part of a terror network,” said Hengki as quoted from the National Police Public Relations website on Saturday.

In addition, the perpetrator, who is suspected to be from Sukajaya Village, Kedongdong District, Pesawaran Regency, Lampung, does not fall into the lone wolf category, nor is he co-opted with extreme religious ideology.

However, his party will still carry out a complete profiling by the APSIFOR team and the Polda Metro Jaya Jatanras team.

Hengki explained, while the evidence obtained by the investigators, the perpetrator M shot at the MUI office because he wanted to be recognized as a representative of the prophet. In fact, his seriousness in getting recognition from the MUI regarding the case of his existence as a representative of the prophet, the perpetrator sent several letters to the leadership of the MUI.

“From the evidence available in the writings, the first is the temporary motive that the person concerned wants to receive recognition as the representative of the prophet,” he said. (T/RE1)

