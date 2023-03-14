The Oldest Palestinian Prisoner Released from Israeli Prison

83-year-old Fuad Al-Shubaki, was released from Ashkelon Prison in central Israel and transferred by ambulance to the Tarqumia checkpoint, west of the city of Hebron (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Authority on Monday, released the oldest Palestinian prisoner in Israeli prisons.

As quoted by the Middle East Monitor, 83-year-old Fuad Al-Shubaki, was released from Ashkelon Prison in central Israel and transferred by ambulance to the Tarqumia checkpoint, west of the city of Hebron.

In his first comments after being released, Al-Shubaki called for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.

According to Palestinian figures, there are 4,780 Palestinians in Israeli custody, including 160 children and 29 female prisoners.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society says Al-Shubaki suffers from a chronic illness and relies on fellow inmates to provide for his physical needs while in prison.

Born in 1940 in Gaza, Al-Shubaki was a senior member of the Fatah group and escorted Palestinian President Yasser Arafat on his many external visits.

In January 2002, Israel seized a shipment of weapons on a ship – known as Karine A – in the Red Sea while en route to Palestine.

Israel blamed Al-Shubaki for the arms shipment and arrested him in March 2006. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)