The Impact of Worship in the Month of Ramadan

By: Husen Kuromaa, Teacher of Tahfidz Al-Qur’an Al-Fatah Mosque Ciparay, Garut, West Java

Without realizing it, the month of Ramadan has ended, but that doesn’t mean that good habits also end and are simply forgotten. It’s as if it’s only an annual routine and doesn’t have a lasting effect on life.

In fact, Ramadan has a million wisdom in it. So it’s a shame if we can’t catch one of them.

Let’s take a moment to reflect on what traces were left by him for us to take and make valuable life lessons.

How many more Ramadan do you want?

The truth is that life is just a repetition of day and night and our habits determine it. That is the just provision of the Creator, Allah Ta’ala, who gives humans choices and humans are responsible for their choices.

With regard to Ramadan, if you pay close attention, put every baligh person starting at the age of 17 years. If he is now 20 years old, it means he has met the month of Ramadan 4 times.

If he is now 30 years old, it means he has met Ramadhan 14 times. Likewise, if the age is 40 years, it means 24 times and so on.

If we have had many moments of meeting with him, how many more Ramadans are we willing to wait, so that we can become better characters in the eyes of Allah Ta’ala through that door?

Impact of Ramadan

Every Muslim is very enthusiastic when the month of Ramadan arrives, it is a blessing and a gift from Allah Ta’ala.

The impact of that is an increase in faith and piety, both in terms of quality and quantity.

It is said, during Ramadan the fulan is able to finish reading the Al-Quran up to 10 times completing it and is able to perform his midnight prayers and so on.

That’s a great first step. But it needs to be reminded again, don’t get caught in Satan’s trap.

Forgetting that the month of Ramadan is the month of tarbiyyah or the month of practice and habituation of good deeds.

So one of the indications that a person has received a good education from his month of Ramadan is that there are permanent and long-term positive changes that can be seen from him. Not only in the month of Ramadan, but also in the following month.

It’s quite easy to detect someone’s success in undergoing their Ramadan month, just look at what happens to them during the following month and so on. Is it good and better, or normal and even worse.

Simple Analogy

The good opportunity for the arrival of the month of Ramadan for 29-30 days, is an important moment in order to improve and evaluate.

It’s like charging a cellphone battery for an hour to use it for 11 hours later. That is, among other things, the wisdom of Ramadan that the author feels.

Struggling for a full month for a long journey for 11 months later. Fill the energy of our faith and piety so that we are strong and able to go through tests and obstacles in the long term ahead.

Let’s Get Better

Let us for a moment reflect on Surah Al-Hasyr verse 18.

يَٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱلَّهَ وَلْتَنظُرْ نَفْسٌ مَّا قَدَّمَتْ لِغَد ٍ ۖ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ خَبِيرٌۢ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ

Meaning, “O you who believe, fear Allah and let everyone pay attention to what he has done for tomorrow (hereafter); And fear Allah, verily Allah is Aware of what you do.”

This verse was said by Ibnul Qayyim and As-Sa’dy as the basis of the verse regarding self-reflection. one has to reflect and look back at what one has done for the future, so one has to take some time for oneself to think about it. And this is not done just once a year, but throughout his life.

The context with the month of Ramadan that has passed, let us try to continue the lessons and lessons learned from it. Both from fasting, worship, reading the Qur’an and faith and taqwa.

Always bring back the gift of Ramadan, as long as we still hold and feel this opportunity in life. God willing. (T/RE1)

