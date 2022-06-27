The Grand Mufti Warns Israeli Excavations Could Cause the Collapse of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA -The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories, Mohammad Hussein, today warned that the ongoing excavations carried out by the Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) and Elad settlement group for some time near and under the foundations of Al-Aqsa Mosque could lead to its collapse.

The Mufti said the IAA and Elad, working together in the same area, were removing soil, opening holes adjacent to the southern wall of the Mosque, and clearing the paths under it which would lead to the weakening of the foundations of Al-Aqsa Mosque and eventually its collapse, WAFA reports.

He said that these excavations are continuing and did not stop, but were recently increased to include multiple places at the same time, which warns of imminent danger to the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque and the buildings adjacent to it.

At the same time, the Mufti condemned Israeli plans to register ownership of property in the vicinity of the Old City of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque in the name of extremist settlers, warning of the danger of this measure targeting real estate that the Israeli occupation authorities seek to take control over in occupied Jerusalem.

He called for an immediate end to the excavations around and below Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to restrain the Israeli occupation from its blatant measures practiced against Al-Aqsa Mosque in particular and the holy city in general, holding the Israeli occupation authorities responsible for the consequences of these acts that exceeded all limits in provoking the feelings of Muslims all over the world.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)