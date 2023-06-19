The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Announces Eid al-Adha 1444 H On Wednesday, June 28

Jerusalem, MINA – The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, announced Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriyah to fall on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Wafa reported on Sunday.

The Mufti congratulated all Muslims and Palestinian people at home and abroad on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

He expressed the hope that, by the next Eid al-Adha all Palestinian desires for freedom and independence would be fulfilled. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)