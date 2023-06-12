By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Mi’raj News Agency Senior Editor, International Al-Quds Ambassador

The Land of Palestine is a land that is thick with nuances of past history. It is also a contested area as the center of world domination government.

Throughout history, Palestine has been occupied or controlled by many nations of the world. Starting from the Assyrians, Babylonians, Persians, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, Fatimids, Seljuks, Egyptians, Mamluks, Ottoman Empire (Ottoman Turkey), and the current Israeli occupation of the Zionists.

This historical survey gave rise to the geopolitical theory The Heartland Theory, put forward by British geopolitical expert Sir Halford Mackinder. This geopolitical theory was later popularized by Prof. Karl Haushofer, teacher of Adolf Hitler.

The Heartland Theory concludes that Palestine is the heart of world civilization. So, whoever wants to rule the world, rule Palestine. Who wants to make the world prosperous, rule over Palestine.

This has also been proven in the history of thousands of years, that when Sham, including Palestine in it is under Islamic leadership, then the world will be peaceful. But when Palestine as a whole is controlled by other than Islam, then the world is chaotic.

According to Prof. Dr. Shaykh Muraweh Mousa Nassar, one of the founders of the Palestinian Ulama Association born in Baitul Maqdis, the Palestinian region blessed by Allah has a very strategic geographical position in the world. It is the heart of the world, between the continents of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

In fact, the Quraysh people at their time made the Sham region (including Palestine in it), an export-import trade route.

Prof. Shaykh Muraweh refers to Palestine as “Markazul ‘alam wa qalbuhu”. (center and heart of the world). The heart of the world is Palestine. The heart of Palestine is Al-Quds, and the heart of Al-Quds is the Aqsa Mosque, he said a quoted from the stithidayatullah page, December 4, 2029 edition.

Therefore, whoever wants to rule the world, should master Euroasia (Europe, Africa and Asia), because 80 percent of the world’s wealth is in these three continents. The way to control the three continents is enough to control their heart, namely Palestine, he continued. As it is now controlled by the Israeli Zionist occupation, which is clearly not the owner.

Furthermore, through the verses of Allah contained in the Al-Quran, the nuances of faith and spirituality are felt when Allah mentions the land of Palestine, the blessed territory.

How Allah has perpetuated the blessings of the land of Palestine in one of His verses. “Glory be to Allah, who has driven His servant one night from the Grand Mosque to the Aqsa Mosque which We have blessed around him, so that We show him some of Our signs (greatness). Verily, He is All-Hearing, All-Knowing.” (QS Al-Isra [17]: 1).

Palestine is said to be a land full of blessings, according to the scholars, because in that area a number of His Messengers were sent by Allah to preach in this country and some of them settled there. Among them, Prophet Abraham, Prophet Isaac, Prophet Ya’qub, Prophet Dawud (with his Psalms), Prophet Sulaiman, Prophet Ilyas, Prophet Elisa, to Prophet Isa (with his Bible).

It was in this Palestinian land, during each of the eras of the Prophets sent by Allah, that many of Allah’s words descended, apart from in the areas of Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Palestine is said to be a land full of blessings, because there is indeed the Aqsa Mosque in it, a holy place that is exalted by Allah over other mosques on the surface of this earth, after the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Nabawi Mosque in Medina.

Palestine is also said to be a land full of blessings because there are rivers flowing in it, which fertilize the surrounding land without interruption. So that it can produce various fruit plants on the land, as well as mine reserves in the soil.

Imam Alusi said that the Sham region, including Palestine in it, is a blessed country because of its many trees and fruits, as well as the broad-mindedness of its inhabitants. (Prof. Dr. Yusuf Al-Qaradhawy, Al-Quds Our Problem Together, 1998).

Besides Palestine is a blessed land, as mentioned in Surah Al-Isra verse 1. Several other verses also mention this, including:

In letter Al A’raf [7]: 137, letter Al Isra` [17]: 1, letter Al Anbiya` [21]: 71 and 81, and letter Saba [34] verse 18.

“And We have left to the people who have been oppressed the lands of the eastern part of the earth and its western part which We have blessed them with.” (Surah Al A’raaf [7]: 137).

“And We saved Abraham and Lut to a land that We have blessed for all mankind.” (QS Al Anbiyaa` [21]: 71).

“And (We have subjected) to Sulayman a very strong wind that blows by his order to the land that We have blessed him with. And We are All-Knower of all things.” (QS Al Anbiyaa` [21]: 81).

“And We made between them and between the countries on which We bestowed blessings upon them, several adjacent countries and We determined between them (distances) of travel. Walk ye in the cities at night and day safely.” (QS Saba [34]: 18).

As for now, this blessed country has become a land filled with massacres, murders, Judaization, and all forms of crimes against humanity by the Israeli occupation.

This shows that the Palestinian territories are the land of struggle and protection (ardhul jihad war-ribath). Namely, how the people and the Palestinian people as the legal owners of the Palestinian territories are currently and continue to struggle to achieve their true independence and sovereignty, over their own homeland, in the face of the Israeli occupation.

As for the many Palestinians who later died on the battlefield, many of them were civilians from among the children, especially toddlers, old people and women.

It all does not show their defeat or humiliation. However, that is the proof of the existence of martyrs in the way of Allah. They fell to gain honor and glory in the sight of their Lord. In fact, they essentially live in the sight of His Lord (bal ahyaa).

In the Quran, it is stated, “And do not say those who were killed in the way of Allah (they) are dead. Actually (they are) alive, but you are not aware of it.” (Surah Al-Baqarah [2]: 153).

That is the land of Palestine which is the place where the martyrs’ blood spilled, and the hope for future victory, with Allah’s permission.

Such is the glory of the land of Palestine that Allah has bestowed upon the people and nation of Palestine, all Muslims, and mankind to be guarded in goodness, peace and prosperity together.

So when the land of Palestine which Allah gave various glories was then desecrated, destroyed, attacked, occupied and colonized by the Zionist Israeli occupation which is not its legal owner. So this must be stopped by all those who believe in Allah, and by all human beings who still have a soul of true humanity. To then be returned to its rightful owner, namely the people and nation of Palestine. Wallahu a’lam. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)