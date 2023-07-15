The Fire in K-Link Tower Building, Jakarta Extinguished

Jakarta, MINA – Personnel from the South Jakarta Fire Management and Rescue Service (Gulkarmat Sub-agency), managed to extinguish the fire that burned the K-Link Tower Building, Jalan Gatot Subroto, Kuningan Timur Village, Setiabudi District Saturday.

As quoted from the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government’s official news website, Beritajakarta, Head of South Jakarta Gulkarmat Sub-agency, Syamsul Huda said, reports of a fire incident at the 7th floor of the K-Link Tower Building were received at 10.05 WIB.

“We immediately deployed 22 units of fire trucks with 115 personnel,” he said on Saturday.

Huda explained, the fire which immediately spread was suspected to be caused by a gas cylinder leak in one of the cafes on the 7th floor of the building. The fire quickly burned the left side of the 7th floor building and spread to the videotron building outside the building.

“Fortunately, the building’s security protection functions properly. So, for floors 8-16, only the outside of the glass was burned,” said Huda.

According to him, the blackout process takes about an hour. The extinguishing process was hampered by access to entry which was covered in thick smoke which made it difficult for officers to reach the point of fire.

“At 11.15 we have cooled down and at 12.05 we make sure the fire is completely extinguished,” he said.

He added, in this incident there were two victims of minor burns who were cafe workers. Each named, Hasdi (57) and Diah (23).

“Currently, the two victims have been taken to the nearest hospital and are being treated by health workers. We pray that the victims with minor injuries can return to their activities as soon as possible,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)