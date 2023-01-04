The Construction of Earthquake Resistant Houses in Cianjur

Cianjur, MINA – Vice President Ma’ruf Amin inspected the construction of earthquake-resistant houses in Sirnagalih Village, Cilaku District, Cianjur Regency, West Java.

“In the fault area, the epicenter of the earthquake, one of the relocation sites was relocated here, there are 200 units here and a total of 1,000 have been relocated,” said Vice President Ma’ruf in Sirnagalih Village, Cilaku District, Cianjur Regency on Wednesday.

In a location where the land has been provided by the regional government and has been declared safe by the BMKG, a Simple Healthy Instant House (RISHA) will be built.

Earthquake resistant houses have specifications in the form of river stone lane foundations with CNP steel structures wrapped in mortar. The walls use light bricks that are plastered and painted. Frame and roof frame wear mild steel

“The houses that were not relocated to the old place were built by the owner. The government may build them with existing funds, but the construction must be earthquake-resistant,” said the Vice President.

The Vice President acknowledged that the earthquake-resistant housing had not been completely built but would be built in stages.

In phase I, a house renovation was carried out in Sirnagalih Village, Cilaku District covering an area of ​​2.5 hectares with a total construction target of 200 units (80 units targeted for completion by the end of December 2022 and 120 units for completion in January 2023). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)