The Annual Rate of Jews Immigration to Israel is Decreasing

Tel Aviv, MINA – The annual rate of Jewish immigration to Israel has fallen significantly since the beginning of this year, according to the Israeli Ministry of Immigration.

The decline was attributed to the ongoing instability in the country due to massive protests against the government’s judicial overhaul plan, as quoted from MEMO on Friday.

Since early January, 29,293 Jews from around the world have migrated to Israel, recording a 19 percent decrease on the same period last year.

Nearly 80 percent of the immigrants, 22,851, were from Russia and 1,463 arrived from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, large-scale demonstrations protesting the Israeli Parliament for the initial approval of the Judicial Bill which is considered capable of curbing the power of the judiciary and cutting off the wings of the Supreme Court are still continuing.

The bill is part of the Netanyahu government’s justice reform agenda, which was suspended in March due to protests and a general strike.

The Netanyahu government has resumed the judicial reform process, despite receiving many protests and criticism from many quarters. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)