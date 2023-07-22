The 34th Musabaqah Tilawatil Qur’an of Provincial Level Held in South Kalimantan

The 34th (XXXIV) Musabaqah Tilawatil Qur'an (MTQ) in 2023 at the Provincial Level of South Kalimantan (Kalsel) was officially opened by the Governor of South Kalimantan Sahbirin Noor. (Doc. Special)

Banjar Baru, MINA – The 34th (XXXIV) Musabaqah Tilawatil Qur’an (MTQ) in 2023 at the Provincial Level of South Kalimantan (Kalsel) was officially opened by the Governor of South Kalimantan Sahbirin Noor at Murjani Field, Banjarbaru on Friday evening.

The Governor or accompanied by the Chairman of the South Kalimantan DPRD Supian HK along with the Head of the South Kalimantan Ministry of Religion Office, Tambrin, and attended by elements of the Forkopimda for South Kalimantan Province, Regents/Mayors throughout South Kalimantan, according to a statement received by MINA.

The Acting Regent of North Hulu Sungai (HSU), Zakly Asswan, accompanied by the Acting Head of the TP PKK, Gusti Elvira Riana Dewi Sari, was also present to give encouragement to the HSU caravan.

Zakly hopes that the caravan from HSU Regency can become good guests by establishing friendly relations with fellow caravans, and the main thing is achievement.

“The number of HSU caravans is 88 people consisting of participants, trainers and officials,” said Zakly.

He hopes that MTQ will become part of fostering the art of reading the Qur’an which will provide motivational encouragement to the community to bury the Qur’an, especially for the HSU community.

“Keep the spirit, take care of your health, show your best and achieve achievements to make the name of the North Hulu Sungai region proud,” Zakly ordered.

The Governor of South Kalimantan, said the MTQ at the provincial level this time was in order to celebrate the Islamic New Year 1445 Hijriah.

He said the MTQN event had very important meaning and momentum for all parties.

The hope is that this competition will not only focus on good voice contests and good literacy skills, but also become a moment to deepen and ground the teachings of the Al-Qur’an.

“The 34th MTQ at the South Kalimantan Province level is also part of brewing and training caravans so they can improve their abilities again at this MTQ,” said Sahbirin. (T/RE1)

