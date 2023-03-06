The 20th, Palestinian Prisoners Continue Acts of Defiance in Israeli Prisons

Ramallah, MINA – Until the 20th day, Sunday, thousands of Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli prisons continued acts of civil disobedience to protest the campaign of repression initiated by the ultranationalist Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

As quoted from Wafa, Acts of civil disobedience committed by Palestinian prisoners include closing various parts of the prison, stopping aspects of daily life, wearing the mandatory brown prison uniform and refusing daily security checks.

On February 14, the Supreme Emergency Committee for the Affairs of Palestinian Prisoners announced the start of civil disobedience in response to the campaign of repression.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Commission, acts of civil disobedience will escalate into open hunger strikes starting on the first day of the upcoming fasting month of Ramadan.

Ben Gvir on January 8 announced to reverse a decision that would allow every member of parliament in Israel’s Knesset to visit imprisoned Palestinians.

Other harsh measures imposed by the Israel Prison Service (IPS) against detainees also include reducing the amount of water they use and reducing the duration of bathing.

Human rights organizations have condemned the Israeli prison authorities for their inhumane treatment of Palestinian prisoners.

Currently, Israeli prisons house hundreds of Palestinian political prisoners, including 160 children and around 30 women. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)