Tens Thousands of Palestinians Perform Eid al-Adha Prayers in the Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Eid al-Adha prayers in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning.

Worshipers perform Eid al-Adha prayers openly in various governorates and areas in the Gaza Strip, Al-Wathan reported.

Men, women, youths, and children were seen flocking to places specially prepared to perform the Eid al-Adha prayer.

The preachers called for the importance of continuing to establish friendship between residents, especially between the families of the martyrs, the injured and their families who were imprisoned.

The preachers also called for the importance of strengthening national unity and the line of struggle, given the occupation’s constant attacks on the Palestinian people in various cities in the Palestinian territories. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

