Tens of Thousands of Indonesian Workers to Stage Protest Across Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Tens of thousands of Indonesian workers will stage mass protests across Jakarta and several industrial cities on Thursday, demanding higher wages, better labor conditions, and an end to outsourcing practices, Jakarta Globe reported.

The Indonesian Trade Union Confederation (KSPI) and the Labor Party are leading the demonstration, with the main rally taking place around the House of Representatives (DPR) building and the Presidential Palace. Organizers estimate that 10,000 to 50,000 workers are joining the Jakarta protest, while simultaneous rallies are being held in Surabaya, Bandung, Medan, Batam, and Makassar.

Said Iqbal, KSPI president and Labor Party chairman, said workers from surrounding industrial areas such as Cikarang, Cikupa, Bogor, and Depok began mobilizing early Thursday morning.

“This is a nationwide action. While about 10,000 workers will gather in Jakarta, tens of thousands more will march in other provinces and industrial regions,” he said.

The protest highlights six key demands from workers, including an end to outsourcing, the rejection of low wages, and a halt to mass layoffs. Workers also call for the creation of a special task force to address job cuts and reforms to labor taxation, raising the non-taxable income threshold to Rp 7.5 million ($465) per month and removing taxes on severance pay, holiday bonuses, and retirement savings.

Demonstrators are also urging lawmakers to approve an asset confiscation bill to combat corruption, pass the Labor Bill, and revise election laws ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Earlier protests outside the DPR complex turned violent on Monday as demonstrators rejected a proposed increase in lawmakers’ allowances. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons after protesters attempted to breach barricades. A total of 312 protesters, including 205 minors, were detained.

To maintain order during Thursday’s rally, Jakarta police deployed 4,531 joint security personnel from the police, military, and local agencies. Authorities have also prepared traffic diversions and contra-flow systems to manage congestion, while state-owned railway operator Kereta Api Indonesia has redirected 19 long-distance train services to Jatinegara Station in East Jakarta. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)