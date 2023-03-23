Tens of Thousands of Congregations Perform Tarawih Prayer at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta (photo: Istiqlal.or.id)

Jakarta, MINA – In order to welcome the holy month of Ramadhan 1444 Hijriah, tens of thousands of worshipers convened the first tarawih prayer on the main floor of the Istiqlal Mosque on Wednesday evening

As quoted from the Istiqlal.or.id page on Thursday, enthusiasm was seen since the time before sunset, when the congregation began to flock to fill the seats available on the main floor of the Istiqlal Mosque, up to the second and third floors.

During the first taraweeh at Istiqlal, the High Priest of the Istiqlal Mosque, Prof. Dr. KH. Nasaruddin Umar, MA, was also a lecturer at Taraweeh with the title “Marhaban ya Ramadhan”.

The first tarawih prayer leader at Istiqlal was led by H. Ahmad Muzakkir Abdurrahman, Lc, MA and H. Ahmad Husni Ismail, M.Ag. Then for Bilal Tarawih, namely Muh. Syawal Mubarak, S.Sos and H. Saiful Anwar, S.Pd. I.

The implementation of the tarawih prayer at the Istiqlal Mosque is held as many as 20 cycles and 3 cycles of the witir prayer. The first tarawih prayer at Istiqlal ended at 21.30 WIB.

Previously, the Grand Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque, Prof. nasaruddin Umar, in a press conference stated that BPMI was ready to hold the first Tarawih prayer service.

“The Istiqlal Mosque is ready to accommodate as before the COVID-19 pandemic, we don’t limit it,” said KH Nasaruddin.

The entrances for male and female congregations have been provided differently, namely the Al-Quddus door for female congregations and Al-Fattah for male congregations.

“We also open the As-Salaam Gate, so the congregation doesn’t have to go round,” said the Head of the Ramadhan 1444 H Committee at the Istiqlal Mosque KH Bukhori Sail Attahiri.

While takjil breaks the fast, BPMI provides 2000 boxes of rice for every Monday to Thursday and Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Istiqlal Mosque’s Ramadhan charity committee prepares 3000 boxes of iftar meals.

Then on the last 10 days of Ramadan, the committee also prepared 1,500 boxes of sahur meals. (T/RE1)

