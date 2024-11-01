Tens of Thousand of Palestinians Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 40,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine, Palinfo reports.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.

The Israeli forces arrested a young man near Bab al-Asbat after violently assaulting him.

Meanwhile, a number of young men were forced to perform the Friday prayer near Bab al-Rahma Cemetery after the Israeli police prevented their access to the Mosque.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Earlier Friday, thousands of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

Along the same line, Palestinian activists called for intensifying Palestinian presence at the Aqsa Mosque amid the growing Judaization plans.

They pointed out that Palestinian presence at the holy shrine is a strong message confirming the historical and religious right of the Palestinian people to it.

Dozens of settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque yesterday and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards, under heavy police protection. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)