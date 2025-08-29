Tear Gas and Fire Erupt as Online Drivers Protest Police in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Protests by online motorcycle taxi drivers turned violent on Friday outside the Mobile Brigade Corps headquarters in Kwitang, Central Jakarta, following the death of a fellow driver, Affan Kurniawan, who was run over by a police vehicle during a rally on Thursday night, Jakarta Globe reported.

Hundreds of drivers, wearing green company jackets, gathered to demand justice for Affan. The demonstration escalated when police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, prompting some protesters to retreat to the Tugu Tani area while others advanced toward the headquarters.

Protesters retaliated by throwing firecrackers at the building, and one driver suffered a head injury, requiring evacuation by a Red Cross ambulance. Two others fainted due to tear gas exposure and were evacuated by military personnel.

A building was set on fire during the chaos but was quickly extinguished. The viral video of Affan’s death has sparked widespread public outrage. Police are questioning seven Mobile Brigade officers involved in the incident.

National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo has apologized for the death, and President Prabowo Subianto has promised government support for Affan’s family, including guarantees for their well-being and special attention to his parents and siblings. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

