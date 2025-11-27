Syrian President Rejects Federalism, Says Coastal Region Remains National Priority

Damascus, MINA – President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Thursday firmly rejected calls for separation or federalism in Syria, stressing that the country’s coastal region will remain a “priority” for his administration.

Speaking via video conference during a meeting in Latakia, Sharaa said the government is focused on shielding Syria from internal and external threats while advancing economic development.

His remarks came after protests erupted on Tuesday across Latakia, Hama, Deir ez-Zor and Quneitra in support of Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, following recent proposals advocating federalism.

The demonstrations followed an incident in which two security officers and several civilians were injured by gunfire from a neighborhood inhabited by officers linked to the former Bashar al-Assad regime.

Sharaa condemned calls for separation or federalism as “an expression of political ignorance” that serves narrow interests. He warned that Syria is at “a historic juncture that affects the entire region,” noting that Damascus has made “major steps and significant progress” this year.

According to the president, Syria has “surpassed the danger stage” thanks to state policies and strong public engagement from all segments of society. He underscored that “Syrian geography lives as one,” stressing that it is impossible for the coastal region to operate under an isolated authority.

Sharaa emphasized the strategic importance of the coastal region, calling it a priority due to its position along global and international trade routes. The area recently experienced coordinated attacks by Assad loyalists, which resulted in casualties among security forces before order was restored.

The president said the coast serves as “a very strong economic link between Syria and all countries of the region” and stands as proof of the country’s national unity and its enriching sectarian diversity.

He urged Syrians to adopt “a strategic mindset and long-term goals,” warning that narrow or fragmented visions “do not build the country at all.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

