Switzerland Asks Israel to Stop Building Posts and Illegal Settlements

Geneva, MINA – Switzerland asked the Israeli occupation to stop unilateral actions in the occupied Palestinian territories, including legalizing settlement outposts and building new illegal settlements.

“Switzerland is concerned by the Israeli occupation’s announcement on 12 February to build nearly 10,000 new housing units in settlements and gradually legalize nine outposts in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. These projects are illegal under international law,” said the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its Twitter account, quoted by MINA on Saturday.

He also said Switzerland calls on Israel to abandon these unilateral steps, which risk exacerbating tensions and jeopardizing a negotiated two-state solution. There is an urgent need to restore the political horizon towards lasting peace based on international law.

The unilateral actions of the Israeli occupation continue to receive criticism from various countries, but the Israeli occupation continues to carry them out. This sparked resistance in various parts of the West Bank.

The Palestinian faction of fighters responded to this action by carrying out resistance in various ways considering the limitations of the tools they have. In recent times, Palestinians have resisted using firearms, sharp weapons, and even used acts of resistance by crashing cars into illegal settlers and Israeli occupation forces. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)