Swiss NGO Urges Investigation into Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s Operation

Geneva, MINA – Swiss human rights group TRIAL International has urged authorities to investigate the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a Geneva-based aid organization backed by the US, over its alleged use of private military firms to deliver aid in Gaza.

TRIAL warns the approach could endanger civilians and violate humanitarian principles under the Geneva Conventions.

“Humanitarian aid must never be militarized,” the group said in a statement, citing serious risks tied to the involvement of private security contractors.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has pledged to review GHF’s legal framework. However, the Foundation Supervisory Authority (ASF) claimed it could not assess compliance until operations formally begin, an assertion TRIAL disputes, stating GHF is already active on the ground.

TRIAL recently filed two legal petitions urging the government to evaluate GHF’s practices under Swiss and international law. The group emphasized Switzerland’s role as the custodian of the Geneva Conventions, calling for accountability.

Further concerns stem from GHF’s alleged coordination with Israeli authorities, which could compromise the neutrality and fairness of aid distribution.

GHF has faced internal turmoil, including the resignation of its executive director, Jake Wood, just one day before the foundation’s official launch, citing a failure to uphold core humanitarian principles.[]

