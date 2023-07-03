Swedish Government Condemns Burning of Copies of Quran

Stockholm, MINA – The Swedish government has opened its voice regarding the incident of burning a copy of the Quran by an extremist in front of the central mosque in the capital city of Stockholm a few days ago. The country described the incident as an “anti-Islamic act.”

“The Swedish government fully understands that anti-Islamic acts carried out by individuals during demonstrations in Sweden can offend Muslims. We strongly condemn this action, which in no way reflects the views of the Swedish government,” the Swedish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, as quoted from the OIC News Agency (UNA) on Monday.

The statement emphasized that burning the Quran or other holy texts is an offensive act that does not respect others and is a clear provocation, showing that manifestations of racism, xenophobia, and intolerance have no place in Sweden or in Europe.

“Freedom of assembly, expression and demonstration are constitutionally protected rights in Sweden,” but pointed out that Swedish police “opened an investigation into allegations of sedition against an ethnic group, as an arson occurred in front of a mosque,” the statement added.

Previously, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a statement that collective action was needed to prevent acts of desecration of the Quran and stop hatred against religion.

The statement was issued after the 57-member organization held an extraordinary meeting on Sunday, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to discuss the burning of copies of the Al-Quran in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday.

“We must send constant warnings to the international community regarding the urgent application of international law, which clearly prohibits the advocacy of religious hatred,” said OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha.

A man tears up and burns copies of the Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque Wednesday, July 28, which is the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Swedish police have given permission to protest. But after the arson incident, the police charged the man with agitation against an ethnic group or nation.

This action has caused widespread criticism from the Islamic world, such as Indonesia, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Senegal, Morocco and Mauritania.

In fact, Turkey in late January suspended talks with Sweden about the NATO application after a far-right Danish politician burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)