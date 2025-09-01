Survey Reveals 60% of US Gen Z Supports Hamas Over Israel

Washington, MINA – A recent survey has revealed a striking generational divide in the United States over the ongoing war in Gaza, showing that 60% of Generation Z respondents support the Palestinian resistance group Hamas over Israel.

The poll, conducted by The Harris Poll and HarrisX between August 20–21, asked 2,025 registered voters across various age groups: “In the Israel-Hamas conflict, do you support more Israel or more Hamas?” The results indicated a sharp difference between younger and older Americans regarding the conflict.

While 60% of young people aged 18–24 expressed stronger support for Hamas, older demographics showed increasing levels of support for Israel. Among respondents aged 25–34, 65% sided with Israel. Support for Israel grew further with age, reaching 70% among those aged 35–44, 74% among 45–54-year-olds, 84% in the 55–64 group, and peaking at 89% for respondents aged 65 and above.

The survey also revealed that American voters are evenly split on whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, with 50% agreeing and 50% disagreeing. Additionally, 51% of respondents believe that criticism of Israel stems more from concern for Palestinian human rights rather than antisemitism, signaling a shift in public attitudes toward the issue.

The survey, with a margin of error of ±2.2%, has been widely interpreted as evidence of a fundamental shift in American public opinion, particularly among younger generations who are more likely to question Israel’s military policies and express solidarity with Palestinians.

Observers suggest that social media, alternative news platforms, and grassroots activism have played significant roles in shaping these perspectives, especially among younger demographics who view the conflict through the lens of human rights, international law, and historical injustice. []

